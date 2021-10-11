Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets government NOC

New Delhi

11 October 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed start-up airline Akasa Air announced on Monday that it received a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to launch operations.

SNV Aviation, which will fly under the brand Akasa Air, plans to offer flights from the summer of 2022, the airline said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air," the airline's CEO, Vinay Dube said in the statement.

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has teamed up with Mr. Dube and former IndiGo CEO and President Aditya Ghosh to set up the airline.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The airline has already completed hiring of its top management. It has hired Ankur Goel, former head of IndiGo’s treasury and investor relations, as its Chief Financial Officer and Neelu Khatri has been appointed as head of corporate affairs.