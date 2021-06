Representational image

26 June 2021 07:56 IST

The Goa-bound train derailed in Karbude tunnel

Mumbai The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said.

Watch | Rajdhani Express turns 50

No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.

Advertising

Advertising