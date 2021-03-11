Rajasthan to grade, rank public works

JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan has formulated a new public service delivery monitoring framework with the indicators for 17 departments to ensure transparency in public works. The framework is expected to lead to good governance in various sectors.

Chief Secretary Niranjay Arya said here on Wednesday that the framework’s provisions for grading and ranking would help the common people in getting their grievances resolved and facilitate monitoring of works. “It will bring transparency in the functioning of departments and ensure accountability of public servants at the grassroots,” he said.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Samit Sharma made a presentation on the framework at the State Secretariat here and highlighted its features of real time availability of data and surprise inspections. Mr. Sharma said the framework had different segments for Secretaries of departments, District Collectors and block-level officers.

Mr. Arya said the online data of various departments would be obtained for their grading and ranking on the basis of 100 indicators. The primary schemes for development at the grassroots would get the highest attention in the framework, he added.