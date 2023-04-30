Rajasthan Housing Board bags national award for real estate projects

April 30, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - JAIPUR

The Rajasthan Housing Board has received a national award for registering the highest number of home projects with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and selling the highest number of housing units in the country. The Housing Board was praised for its proactive steps for promoting affordable accommodation in the State.

The National Real Estate Development Council gave away the award to Housing Board Commissioner Pawan Arora in New Delhi over the weekend. The Housing Board has bagged as many as 15 national and international awards during the last four years for its achievements.

A panel discussion on “Real estate in the era of RERA” was also organised on the occasion. RERA Delhi chairperson Anand Kumar said the registration with the authority over the years, had instilled confidence among the common people and helped clarify their doubts.

Mr. Arora said the registration with RERA would bring assurance of providing the best quality housing within the stipulated time frame. He said the Rajasthan Housing Board had registered 101 of its projects with RERA at a time when the government agencies were generally reluctant to go for such registration.

The Housing Board has received prestigious awards during the last four years, including the World Book of Records in House Sales, SKOCH Award-2021, National Housing Award, Star of Governance-Gold Award and the Indian Buildings Congress (IBC) Award.

