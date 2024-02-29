Rajasthan Government to upgrade mini-Anganwadis to full-fledged centres

February 29, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - JAIPUR

As part of its efforts to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Bharatiya Janata Party Government in Rajasthan will shortly upgrade as many as 6,204 mini-Anganwadis as full-fledged Anganwadi centres. The upgradation, to be carried out from March 1, will help extend the benefits of schemes for mothers and children to all regions in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, said in Jaipur on Wednesday that the decision would make it easier for mothers and children to get nutritious food, while the children would be able to get good quality of pre-school education.

Over 62,000 Anganwadi centres are at present functioning under 304 projects in the State. These centres have played a significant role in improving the nutritional and health status of children up to six years of age.

The mini-Angawadis were being run only with one worker each, creating difficulties in their smooth operations. Ms. Kumari said the upgrade would lead to the posting of one assistant each at the Anganwadi centres, making it easier for the officials to execute various schemes for the benefit of mothers and children.

The State Government will upgrade the mini-Anganwadi workers as well for operating the Anganwadi centres and initiate the process for the appointment of more staff members at the upgraded centres. Ms. Kumari said the new full-fledged centres would take care of pregnant and lactating women as well as adolescent girls and ensure the success of the schemes for women and children.

