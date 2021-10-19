Rajasthan continues to reel under DAP fertilizer shortage

JAIPUR

19 October 2021 17:49 IST

Sowing of rabi crops adversely affected in 50-lakh hectare area

Rajasthan continues to reel under an acute shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, which has adversely affected the sowing of rabi crops, especially mustard and gram, in an estimated 50-lakh hectare area. The State government has made a request to the Centre to make available 1.10 lakh tonnes of DAP during October.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reviewed the availability of fertilizers here on Tuesday, said he had drawn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention in a letter about the difficulties being faced by farmers.

Farmers queuing up at the dealers’ shops and the Kraya Vikraya Sahakari Samiti offices are not getting the DAP even after waiting for long hours mainly in Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Dholpur and Karauli districts, where mustard is grown.

Mr. Gehlot said continuous efforts were being made to improve the fertilizer supply, but there was a shortage all over the country and the DAP was supplied only by the Union Government. Against the demand for 1.50 lakh metric tonnes in the State in October, 68,000 metric tonnes has been approved by the Centre. Of that, only 60,000 metric tonnes have been received so far.

Alternate phosphatic fertilizers

Mr. Gehlot said Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandavia had also been requested to increase the DAP supply. Besides, the farmers have been asked to use the alternate phosphatic fertilizers — single super phosphate (SSP) and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) compound — to avoid the possible losses because of shortage of DAP.

As the State has received six rakes of DAP and 3.5 rakes of NPK during the last six days, the farmers have got a partial relief. The demand for DAP is increasing again because of post-monsoon rains in several parts of the State during the last few days.