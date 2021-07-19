Rain leads to water-logging in several parts of Gurugram

GURUGRAM

The road outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in old city is the worst-affected

Incessant rain in the early hours of Monday caused water-logging in several parts of the Millennium City, including the perennial water-logging point Hero Honda Chowk and important intersections. The traffic police advised the residents to avoid the water-logged areas and plan their travel accordingly.

Some of the major areas left water-logged due to the rains were: Suncity Township in Sector-54, IFFCO Chowk, Naharpur Foot Over Bridge, Hero Honda Chowk, Mendanta Hospital underpass, Signature Towers intersection, near IFFCO metro station, Galleria Market, Kanhai Chowk, Wazirabad Chowk, Sector 4/7/9 Chowk, Himgiri Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Basai Road and near HUDA City Centre.

However, the road outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in old city was the worst-affected with videos showing devotees, including women and children, wading through waist-deep water outside the shrine. The vehicles on the road, including auto-rickshaws and cars, were also partially submerged in the water.

Temple officer Yogdutt Sharma, a resident of Sector 4, said the rain water had entered the temple premises and power supply to the shrine was snapped to avoid any untoward incident. He said the street outside his house was also water-logged with knee-deep water.

The Chandigarh IMD predicted moderate to intense rain over parts of Gurugram, Kaithal, Sonipat, Panipat, and Rohtak during the day till noon.