‘Rail roko’ symbolic in U.P.

Ghaziabad

19 October 2021 01:27 IST

The SKM’s ‘rail roko’ call disrupted rail traffic at a few places in western U.P. on Monday. At least nine trains were affected. Bharatiya Kisan Union members sat on the tracks in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad and at the Hapur railway station. The protest largely remained symbolic.

At the Ghazipur border, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “It’s a people’s protest... was not to cause discomfort to the public but to make them aware of our demands. We have added the arrest of Ajay Teni to our demands.”

Advertising

Advertising