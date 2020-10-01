Rahul to lead Punjab farm protests from Oct. 3 to 5

CHANDIGARH

01 October 2020 14:55 IST

All Ministers and Congress MLAs to participate

As farmers continue to agitate against the Union government’s agriculture sector legislations, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3 to 5.

All Punjab Ministers and Congress MLAs will participate in the protest rallies, along with party’s in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, State unit president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in an official statement of the party on Thursday.

“The tractor rallies, expected to be supported by farmer organisations across the State, will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies. They are scheduled at 11 a.m. on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols”, said the statement.

The rally on October 3 would cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga district and culminate at Jattpura in Ludhiana district. The next day, a rally would start from Sangrur; and on October 5, a protest would begin from Dudhan Sadhan in Patiala district.