ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming alcohol in Patiala gurdwara complex

May 15, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Patiala

The woman was allegedly consuming liquor near the holy water tank of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara, police said

PTI

A woman was shot dead for allegedly consuming liquor on the premises of a gurdwara here, police said on May 15.

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, the incident took place on May 14 evening.

The woman, Parminder Kaur, was allegedly consuming liquor near the "sarovar" (holy water tank) of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara, police said.

A resident of Urban Estate Phase I, the 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times by one Nirmaljit Singh, a regular visitor of the gurdwara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," Mr. Sharma said.

"Mr. Saini fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licenced revolver," an official statement said.

Kaur was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

Sources said, a man injured in the incident was hospitalised. He is stated to be in a stable condition.

Police have arrested the accused who is a property dealer and has no criminal background, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US