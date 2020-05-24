Punjab to give discount on product-testing to boost agri-food industry

CHANDIGARH

24 May 2020 18:58 IST

State also announces special packages to support the exporter community

To give a fillip to the agriculture and food sectors, the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) has decided to give a discount on all product testing at its facility for Punjab-based exporters.

The industry players have hailed it an initiative that would benefit exports and boost business.

The Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) has approved a flat 15% discount on all product testing besides announcing special packages to support the exporter community, said a statement.

The PBTI is providing testing services that include residue analysis, microbial analysis, adulterants and food additive analysis, an important part of the stringent export guidelines of international locations such as the European Union. Major exports from Punjab include rice, honey, milk and milk products to the countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The PBTI is part of an agri food biotechnology cluster in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), which provides accredited analytical services, testing facilities, contract research, etc. to farmers, entrepreneurs, startups and exporters.

Ashok Sethi, director of the Punjab Rice Exporters Association, said it would benefit exports. “We would always support the Punjab lab and also request the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) to give its formal accreditation and approval for testing purposes for all food products including rice,” he said.

“The Basmati rice exporters had recently made requests to the EIA about testing of samples for pesticides residual levels for export shipments to Europe. Besides, it’s commendable that the Punjab Agri Export Corporation had been arranging to pick up rice samples for the last six weeks to facilitate export shipments under the lockdown situation,” he added.