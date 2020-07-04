Punjab sees 5 more COVID deaths; Haryana reports 4

CHANDIGARH

04 July 2020 01:20 IST

Punjab recorded 153 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported five more deaths, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,937. The patients who died were from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts. The major chunk of new cases, 54 and 19 were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,514 and 4,266 patients have recovered.

In Haryana, 494 fresh cases surfaced, taking the total tally to 16,003. Haryana also reported four deaths taking the total tally to 255. The major chunk of new cases, 156 and 130 were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,057 and 11,691 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.