Punjab records 122 new cases

CHANDIGARH

22 June 2020 00:28 IST

Punjab recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported one more death, taking the toll to 98, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 4,074. The patient who died was from Ferozepur district. The major chunk of new cases, 54 and 16 were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts respectively. The Health Department said there are 1,275 active cases and 2,700 patients have recovered so far.

In Haryana, 412 new cases surfaced on Sunday, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 10,635. The State also reported 11 deaths taking the toll to 160. The major chunk of new cases, 137 and 120 were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively.

Advertising

Advertising