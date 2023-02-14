ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab police arrest 10,576 drug smugglers in seven months

February 14, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Chandigarh (Punjab)

"Of the 10,576 arrested people, 1,540 are big smugglers," IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

ANI

Sukhchain Singh Gill. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

Punjab police have arrested 10,576 drug smugglers in the last seven months after a special campaign was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against the drug menace in the State, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Mr. Gill, while addressing a press conference on February 13, said that a Statewide campaign was launched on July 5, 2022 by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against drug menace and that these arrests were made in connection with drug smuggling across the State.

“Of the 10,576 arrested people, 1,540 are big smugglers,” the IGP said. Apart from arresting drug smugglers, Punjab police also claimed to have busted 25 terror modules and 160 terrorists have been arrested. A total of 7,999 FIRs have been registered by police in connection with the drug smuggling, of which 915 pertain to commercial quantities. Around 667.03 kg of heroin was also recovered in the last seven months. While 626 FIRs were filed in Firozpur, 596 cases were registered in Amritsar, 482 FIRs were also registered in Patiala.

Apart from heroin, 423 kg of opium were recovered 25,548 kg of poppy husk was recovered by police. Around 51,49,882 kg of medical drugs including injections and tablets have been recovered. A total of 1,987 vehicles were also seized for being involved in smuggling, Mr. Gill added.

