‘Punjab govt. move on PPAs an eyewash’

CHANDIGARH

30 July 2021 01:26 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday termed Congress government’s decision of ordering Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to cancel or revisit all the one-sided Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private companies an ‘eyewash’ to fool people of State ahead of the Assembly poll.

“If by writing a letter to the PSPCL, the power deals for Punjab could be cancelled or reviewed, then where the Congressmen were sleeping for the past four-and-a-half-years,” asked Mr. Cheema at a press conference here.

