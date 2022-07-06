Punjab govt. appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new Chief Secretary

Vijay Kumar Janjua. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

July 06, 2022 00:42 IST

New officiating DGP also takes charge

Almost three months after coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government on Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Secretary of the State, replacing Anirudh Tewari.

Also, the 1992 Punjab batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Gaurav Yadav, who was given additional charge as the State’s Director General of Police (DGP), assumed work.

Mr. Janjua, currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary-Jails and in addition Special Chief Secretary-Elections has been posted as Chief Secretary with immediate effect, an order issued by the government said. Mr. Tiwari has been posted as Director-General, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration.

After Bhagwant Mann took over as the new Chief Minister, an administrative reshuffle has been underway. Several key officers have been transferred.

According to the Government Orders, Mr. Yadav, who was appointed the officiating DGP of Punjab after the current State Police head V.K. Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave period, would also continue to hold the charge as Special DGP-Administration. After assuming charge, the newly appointed DGP of Punjab held a meeting with the top brass of Punjab Police and assured them that he would continue to work for the further betterment of the State Police.