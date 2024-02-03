ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns; cites personal reasons

February 03, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Chandigarh

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh," Banwarilal Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

Vikas Vasudeva

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on February 3 tendered his resignation from his position as State’s Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh. Citing “personal” and “other commitments” as reason behind his resignation, Mr. Purohit sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

In his letter, Mr. Lal wrote “Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige.” Mr. Purohit has been Punjab’s Governor since August 2021.

In the past two years, there have been several occasions which saw tiffs between the Governor and the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party surrounding different issues in Punjab.

