Punjab government deliberately not arresting Birkram Majithia, says AAP

Bikram Singh Majithia, left. File

CHANDIGARH

30 December 2021 22:43 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal leader is facing charges in illicit drug trade

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Cheema on Thursday accused the ruling Congress government of deliberately not arresting former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Birkram Majithia, who is facing charges in illicit drug trade.

Mr. Cheema said the FIR against Mr. Majithia was registered several days ago. “Why has the Congress failed to arrest Bikram Majithia. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu are going to the town on the FIR. They should clarify whether their action in the drug mafia case was limited to just an FIR and a few statements? Or will it go beyond with some concrete action,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress government, Mr. Cheema said the FIR was just a political ploy by the Congress government for their own political gains by fooling the people about their intentions regarding the mafia.

“The Congress and the BJP at the Centre are patronising these big drug lords. The Congress is advertising the FIR as if they have won the whole war against drugs though they have not been able to arrest Mr. Majithia yet and drugs rackets are still working non-stop,” he said.

Mr. Cheema demanded an answer from the Congress on its much-delayed action even as the report on the drugs trade was prepared in 2018.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court adjourned the hearing of Mr. Majithia’s anticipatory bail petition to January 5.