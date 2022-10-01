Punjab demands Centre to give financial assistance to set up solar-enabled agriculture pump sets

Minister writes to Centre to include the State under the ambit of the PM-KUSUM Scheme

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
October 01, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of farmers and a solar-powered agriculture pump set. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Punjab Government has sought Central Financial Assistance (CFA) under the PM-KUSUM Scheme to facilitate solar-enabled agriculture pump sets up to 15 Horse Power (HP) capacity in the State.

In his letter to R.K. Singh, Minister for Power and New-Renewable Energy (GoI), the State’s New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora pointed out that Punjab had been kept out of the ambit of the scheme. He said though the Centre made a provision for providing CFA to the farmers of the northeast and hilly States for agriculture pumps up to 15HP capacity on August 1, 2022, the facility is available only for agri-pumps up to 7.5HP in Punjab.

“Punjab was the pioneer State in Green Revolution, and is rightly known as the food bowl of India. Thus, farmers of the State deserve to avail the benefits of the scheme. Punjab is predominantly an agrarian State, and around 14 lakh electric motor pumps and 1.50 lakh diesel pump sets are used for irrigation in the State,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the capacity of the majority of pumps ranges from 10HP to 15HP in the State. “The cost to solarise these pumps would be very high and out of the reach of the farmers. Hence, the CFA is required to be provided for higher capacity pumps,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He pointed out that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been providing 30% CFA for solarisation of pump sets of capacity up to 7.5HP under Component-B and C of the PM-KUSUM Scheme. The MNRE has allocated targets for solarisation of 50,000 off grid solar pumps under Component-B and 1.25 lakh electric motor pump sets under Component-C to Punjab.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app