Punjab allows private hospitals to conduct Rapid Antigen Testing

08 September 2020 20:49 IST

Kits would be provided free of cost by the government, says Health Minister

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced it has decided to allow private hospitals, clinics and labs to conduct Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for COVID-19 after getting empanelled with district health authorities.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said guidelines have been issued to all the deputy commissioners and civil surgeons on allowing the testing by private health establishments. “RAT kits would be provided free of cost by the department. The civil surgeons will empanel those private hospitals, clinics and labs that are willing voluntarily,” he said.

He said the private hospitals and labs can charge a maximum ₹250 from the patients, in case the kits have been provided by the Health department.

The State recorded 1,964 cases on Tuesday and 67 more deaths taking the tally to 1,990, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 67,547. The major chunk of the new cases, 311 and 265, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 16,230 and 49,327 patients have so far been cured.