Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

February 23, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - Chandigarh

AAP MLA Kotfatta’s arrest comes days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the same case.

PTI

A view the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in New Delhi. Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta has been arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, a top official said on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Kotfatta has been arrested, a top official of the bureau told PTI.

The MLA was nabbed from Rajpura on February 22 evening and has now been arrested, said the officer.

He will be produced in a court on Thursday to seek his remand, the official added.

Rashim Garg was arrested on February 16 following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of ₹25 lakh.

Garg was caught with ₹4 lakh cash by a team of the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda.

Kotfatta had earlier denied having any association with Garg. He had accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

