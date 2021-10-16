Provide compensation to kin of Singhu border victim: Mayawati

LUCKNOW

It should be like what you announced for Lakhimpur Kheri dead, she tells Punjab CM

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to provide a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the Dalit labourer who was found brutally murdered at Singhu border.

Ms. Mayawati also demanded that the family of the Dalit labourer, whose body was found at the site of the farmers protest on Friday, be provided a job.

The former U.P. Chief Minister referred to the Dalit background of the Punjab CM and asked him to provide monetary compensation to the kin of the victim from Punjab just like he had announced compensation for the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri, where three cars from the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra mowed down protesting farmers on October 3.

Ms. Mayawati, in a tweet, described the murder of the Dalit youth as “extremely sad and disgraceful”.

She demanded that the police take strict action against the culprits.

Along with a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Channi had travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri district to meet the families of the victims in the Tikonia incident and announced monetary support for them.

Four farmers, one journalist and three BJP workers including a driver of the car owned by Minister Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra were killed in the incident.