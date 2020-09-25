Protests against farm laws hit normal life in Punjab

Rajpura (Punjab)

25 September 2020 14:23 IST

Shops and commercial establishments remain shut in most parts of the State

Normal life was hit in Punjab on Friday amid the call for a nationwide shutdown — Bharat bandh — by several farmer outfits against the agriculture sector laws pushed by the Centre government.

Hundreds of farmers were seen in Patiala district’s Rajpura, where they squatted on the road at the Patiala bypass on the national highway.

They were shouting slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies.

Participating in the agitation, Gurdev Singh, 60, a farmer from Bhamour village in Fatehgarh Sahib, said his greatest fear was that private players would take over agriculture trade completely and government would stop purchasing wheat and paddy subsequently.

“Once the government stops purchasing wheat and paddy, it’s evident that Minimum Support Price regime will get discard. Where will a small farmer like me go then? It’s a conspiracy to phase out farmers from agriculture and let big corporates take over gradually,” said Mr. Singh, who owns five acres of land and has cultivated paddy in his farm.

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed in most parts of the State. As several group of farmers held sit-in (dharnas) on key roads, including national and State highways, besides railway tracks at few places, vehicular and rail traffic movement was severely disrupted.

Agitating farmers blocked roads in Patiala, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Barnala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Mansa, Bathinda and other districts.

As many as 31 farmer outfits based in Punjab have called for a complete shutdown. They have also announced they would stop railway traffic indefinitely from October 1, if demands were not fulfilled.

Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella body of over 250 farmer and farm-worker organisations, is among those that have given the call for nationwide shutdown.

The ruling Congress and the BJP’s alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal have also extended support to the shutdown. Akali Dal has announced a State-wide chakka-jam (blocking roads). The party is observing a three-hour programme from 11 am to 1 pm.