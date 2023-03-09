ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu visits Punjab’s Amritsar, pays obeisance at Golden Temple

March 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The President also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid her tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Amritsar in Punjab, where she paid her obeisance at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), the Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

The President also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. She wrote in the visitor’s book at Jallianwala Bagh that a grateful nation will always remember those braves who sacrificed everything for the motherland. This memorial will remind the coming generations of the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made for it and will continue to inspire them to contribute to nation-building, she added.

President Droupadi Murmu paying tribute to freedom fighters during her visit to the Jallianwala Bagh, in Amritsar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann received the President. He also accompanied the President to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath.

During her visit, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — the body responsible for the management of Gurdwaras submitted two memorandums to the President, one regarding the release of Sikh prisoners and the other for repealing the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014.

