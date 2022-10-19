Post-searches in Varanasi, NIA arrests alleged Islamic State operative

According to the agency, Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for the Islamic State

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 19, 2022 23:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches leading up to the arrest of a person allegedly involved in an Islamic State-linked “Voice of Hind” module case.

The searches were carried out in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and Delhi. The arrested accused has been identified as Basit Kalam Siddiqui (24), a resident of Varanasi. “The case relates to the conspiracy by IS...to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state by carrying out acts of terrorist violence,” said the agency in a statement.

According to the NIA, Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for the IS. The agency had earlier arrested six alleged members of the “Voice of Hind” module, including Umar Nisar — who was the head of IS activities in India and handled media as well as ground activities for the outfit. Subsequently, it said, a new online magazine named “Voice of Khorasan” had been launched.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As alleged by the agency, Siddiqui was in touch with the Afghanistan-based IS handlers and had created/published contents to disseminate the outfit’s propaganda via the e-magazine. The accused was trying to fabricate an explosive termed “black powder” and gaining knowledge on use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for configuring Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Through several “Telegram” groups, he was teaching others how to prepare explosives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app