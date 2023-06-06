Pooja performed in J&K’s Teetwal, committee to push for Sharda corridor to PoK

June 06, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A special prayer, headed by seer Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, was held at the Maa Sharda Devi Temple in Kupwara’s Teetwal, located close to the Line of Control (LoC), on Monday, in a bid to push for the revival of the Sharda Peeth corridor to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Sharda Murti, handed over by the Shankarachrya of the Dakshinamnaya, at the Teetwal temple was attended by sadhus and Kashmiri Pandits.

“The temple’s inauguration was on March 22 this year. However, no pooja has been held since then. A formal pooja was held this week by the Shankaracharya of Dakshin Matt. We intend to put pressure on both the countries to allow religious pilgrimage between J&K and PoK,” Ravinder Pandita, chairman of the Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, said.

The committee has been demanding a corridor on the lines of the Kartarpur Corridor for Hindu pilgrims from India who intend to pay obeisance at the Sharda Peeth temple located near the Neelum Valley in PoK.

“Conflicts do not impact religious rights of people. Let people from PoK travel to Hazratbal in Srinagar and Hindus be allowed to visit the Shard Peeth temple. Given the distance, people can return in a day,” Mr. Pandita said.

‘Will promote brotherhood’

Local BJP leader Javed Ahmad Lone, who attended the pooja, said the corridor will promote religious brotherhood. “The corridor will also help to establish peace and tourism in the region,” Mr. Lone added.

Prior to the renewed ceasefire agreement of 2020 between India and Pakistan, Teetwal was among the most vulnerable pockets along the LoC. The Sharda Committee has set up a temple in Teetwal, the last village, to act as a base camp for pilgrims heading for PoK for the pilgrimage, once the two governments agree on the movement of pilgrims.

“We are in touch with the civil society of PoK on social media on the issue. Teetwal would need a Yatri Niwas (pilgrims’ accommodation centre) and a bus service to start with,” Mr. Pandita said. The committee said the local persons in Teetwal cooperated in setting up the temple.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha also paid obeisance to Mahaswamiji, 37th head of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri at Srinagar.

In March, the proposed corridor was supported by the Awami Muslim League in the PoK Assembly. However, later several other members opposed it.

