Policeman, civilian injured in militant attack on checkpoint in Srinagar

06 December 2020 13:40 IST

An official said militants opened fire at the checkpoint set up by the police and the CRPF in the old city's Sazgaripora area.

A policeman and a civilian were injured as militants attacked a checkpoint of the security forces in Srinagar's Hawal area on Sunday.

Preliminary reporters suggested that the gunmen emerged from a lane and opened fire.

“One policeman and a civilian were injured. They were shifted to a hospital. Both are stable now,” an official said.

The area was cordoned off after the attack but the attackers managed to escape from the spot.

Meanwhile, the injured constable was identified as Farooq Ahmed.