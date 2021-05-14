Police shoot dead inmate at U.P. prison

14 May 2021 14:04 IST

Victim had shot dead two other inmates and held 5 as hostages

LUCKNOW: A prisoner lodged in Chitrakoot Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday allegedly shot dead two other inmates, including western U.P. gangster Mukim Kala. Police shot him dead after he held five other inmates as hostages and threatened to kill them, officials said.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. when inmate Anshu Dikshit, who has been lodged in the jail since December 2019, shot dead Kala and Meraj Ali with a firearm, said a U.P. Prison Department spokesperson.

Kala had been shifted to the district jail Chitrakoot from Saharanpur on May 7, while Ali was moved to the jail on March 20 from Varanasi due to administrative reasons.

Dikshit then allegedly held five other inmates hostage and threatened to shoot them dead, said the official, adding that the district police chief and District Magistrate reached the spot but failed to bring him under control as he continued to threaten the hostages.

“Considering his aggression and stubbornness, police did not find any other option and fired at him, and he was killed,” said the spokesperson.

A search operation has been launched in the prison.

DIG Prison Prayagraj Range will conduct a probe into the incident.