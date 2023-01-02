ADVERTISEMENT

Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers from outside Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

January 02, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Guwahati

The move comes after police cracked down on alleged modules of terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among the preachers at Madrasas.

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all teachers who came from outside Assam to teach in Madrasas in the State may be asked to appear "from time to time" in the nearest police station.

The move comes after police cracked down on alleged modules of terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among the preachers at Madrasas.

Mr. Sarma said that a checklist has been prepared for the Madrasas, though the State is yet to "enter into an agreement with stakeholders, but things are moving in the right direction”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assam plans web portal to monitor madrassas

The Assam Police is working with Muslims in the State to “rationalise” Madrasa education, he said on January 1, 2023. There are some 3,000 registered and unregistered Madrasas in Assam.

Mr. Sarma said the police are coordinating with Bengali Muslims, who have a positive attitude towards education to create "a good environment" in the Madrasas.

“Science and mathematics will also be taught as subjects in the Madrasas, and right to education respected and a database of teachers maintained,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US