Police personnel in Bhubaneswar asked to remove tattoos 

April 10, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Bhubaneswar Police has asked its special security battalion personnel to remove tattoos within 15 days, describing them as offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature and saying it demeans the image of battalion as well as Odisha police.

The special security battalion of Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar, issued an order stating that a good number of unit men were found having such tattoos on their body.

“It is decided that tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted. All guards are directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body parts easily noticeable while with uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders, failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers,” says an office order.

“Once again, it is advised to avoid getting inked the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) of Special Security Battalion in his order.

To justify the order, the police quoted the dress code for forces. It says, “no officer or man in uniform shall be permitted to wear any caste marks or to have his face painted in any manner whatsoever.”

Security experts caution that tattoos could jeopardise the personal security of individuals. If tattoos imply any religious affiliation among personnel, it could potentially invite wrath from general public, especially in situations such as riot control.

