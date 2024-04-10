ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel in Bhubaneswar asked to remove tattoos 

April 10, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Police authority describes the tattoos as offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature

Satyasundar Barik

The Bhubaneswar Police has asked its special security battalion personnel to remove tattoos within 15 days, describing them as offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature and saying it demeans the image of battalion as well as Odisha police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special security battalion of Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar, issued an order stating that a good number of unit men were found having such tattoos on their body.

“It is decided that tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted. All guards are directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body parts easily noticeable while with uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders, failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers,” says an office order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once again, it is advised to avoid getting inked the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) of Special Security Battalion in his order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To justify the order, the police quoted the dress code for forces. It says, “no officer or man in uniform shall be permitted to wear any caste marks or to have his face painted in any manner whatsoever.”

Security experts caution that tattoos could jeopardise the personal security of individuals. If tattoos imply any religious affiliation among personnel, it could potentially invite wrath from general public, especially in situations such as riot control.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US