Police hold flag march in Jaipur

Jaipur

01 August 2021 01:19 IST

Tension over removal of saffron flag atop Ambagarh Fort

The police here on Saturday held a flag march amid tensions over the removal of a saffron flag atop the Ambagarh Fort, which has a temple visited by the members of the Meena community.

The community members had removed the flag a few days ago, accusing right-wing Hindu groups of tampering with their culture.

The flag march comes a day after the police booked Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the community and saying that he will visit the fort on August 1 to unfurl a saffron flag. Police sources said Mr. Chavhanke had said this on social media. The FIR against him was lodged by Girraj Meena, the head of the Surajpol unit of the Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Meena alleged that Mr. Chavhanke abused the community on his channel.

“No one will be allowed to disturb harmony, and law and order in the area,” Adarsh Nagar ACP Neel Kamal, adding that the security has been tightened and a flag march was held in the area where the fort is located besides parts of Galta and Transport Nagar.

The tension had escalated between the Meenas and Hindu outfits after a saffron flag atop it was removed and torn by the members of the community in the presence of MLA Ramkesh Meena.

Cross FIRs were lodged at the Transport Nagar police station on July 22 in this regard.