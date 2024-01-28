PM Modi to address women’s convention in Bhubaneswar on February 10

January 28, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a massive convention of women in Bhubaneswar on February 10. Over 25,000 women from 14 different States are likely to participate in the meeting, State BJP president Manmohan Samal said. Ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, a meeting of women assumes huge significance as their support is considered crucial for the winning prospects of political parties.

Analysts have suggested the BJP tasted surprising success in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly election in that State largely due to the support of women voters. The continuous success of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is also attributed to its mass support base among women. Since 2019, the ruling BJP has been emphasising women’s empowerment.

On January 20, the State BJP organised a ‘Shakti Bandana’ workshop, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Ms. Jyoti said the number of women attached to self-help groups in the country had crossed 10 crore and Mr. Modi had a target of making two crore didis (elder sister/ women) ‘lakshapati didi’. In Odisha, six lakh women self-help groups (SHG) have been formed in the past 20 years. The State government on its part has linked many income-generating programmes to SHGs.

A week prior to the proposed women’s convention, Mr. Modi is also scheduled to address a huge public rally in the western Odisha town of Sambalpur on February 3, dubbed the first campaign meeting before the election. The State BJP is focusing on western Odisha districts because of its good support base in the region. The party also appeared to be upbeat following the massive traction generated in these districts by the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The two back-to-back public meetings by the PM are expected to provide momentum to the State BJP in the run-up to the elections.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled address a public meeting, ‘Odisha Bachao Samavesh’, in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

