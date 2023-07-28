ADVERTISEMENT

PM holds meeting with BJP ministers in Gandhinagar during Gujarat visit

July 28, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - Ahmedabad

During the meeting with the PM, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, each Minister shared details about major schemes and projects being implemented

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during the inauguration of multiple development projects, in Rajkot, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are also seen. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Gujarat Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday night, sources said.

During the meeting with the PM, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, each Minister shared details about major schemes and projects being implemented at present by their respective departments and also their future plans, they said.

All members of the Council of Ministers in the BJP government attended the meet.

PM Modi reached Gandhinagar in the evening after attending programmes in Rajkot, where he arrived earlier in the day.

On the second day of the visit to his home state, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in the state capital on Friday.

On Thursday, he inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects.

He also addressed a gathering in Rajkot city.

