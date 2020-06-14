Petroleum Minister visits oil well fire site in Assam

GUWAHATI

14 June 2020 23:19 IST

Pradhan assures action against guilty

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured strict action against those found responsible for the blowout at a natural gas-producing well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

He also assured maximum compensation to all affected families after damage assessment as foreign and Indian disaster-control experts advanced their preparations to cap the well that has been spewing gas and oil condensates uncontrollably since May 27 before bursting into flames on June 9.

Mr Pradhan visited the well site – Baghjan near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park – with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday to assess the situation as well as meet the locals and pressure groups that have been protesting across OIL’s drilling sites, affecting crude oil and gas production.

