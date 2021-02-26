People’s manifesto: Priyanka Vadra attends U.P. strategy meet

New Delhi

26 February 2021 04:13 IST

Members of manifesto committee will visit State for consultation, feedback

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Thursday attended a strategy meeting of leaders from Uttar Pradesh to start the process of building a people’s manifesto.

Members of the manifesto committee will visit Bahraich this weekend for wider consultation and feedback.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the State next year, Ms. Vadra has stepped up her efforts to revive the party in the politically crucial State where the party has been struggling to make a presence in the past three decades.

On Thursday, members of the Outreach Committee including former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and others met Ms. Vadra.

In the past few weeks, she has been attending and addressing kisan mahapanchayat in Western U.P. to connect with farmers protesting against the new farm laws for three months now.

From attending a prayer service at Rampur in memory of the farmer who had died during the January 26 tractor rally violence to addressing farmers at Mathura and visiting the Banke Bihari temple earlier this week, Ms. Vadra has been frequenting the State.