‘Patachitra’ paintings spread awareness with a touch of humour

Kolkata:

29 July 2020 17:11 IST

During the pandemic, when most forms of artistic expression remain suspended, a unique exhibition creating awareness on COVID-19 is drawing a lot of attention. The online exhibition titled ‘Tales of Our Time’ features Pat paintings or ‘Patachitra’, a traditional form of scroll painting that uses vibrant natural colours, has been put together by Anwar Chitrakar, a well-known Patachitra artist. Displayed on the Emami Art Website (https://www.emamiart.com/), it comes with a touch of humour instead of oversimplified messages on wearing masks.

For instance, one of the paintings has young lovers in a village enjoy the opportunity the pandemic presents to escape their parents’ surveillance by wearing masks, and in another, the painter pokes fun at a policeman who seems upset that he’s not able to take bribes from drivers — there are no cars on the roads during the lockdown.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anwar Chitrakar said that the pandemic has been a distressing time for artists, particularly Patachitra artists. “When we were busy with work, we always yearned for more time to devote to our work. But in such a distressing situation, when we are locked in our homes, it is difficult to get ideas. When our entire existence is intertwined with the pandemic, what can be a better idea than to paint our daily tryst with it?” he explained.

Most of the paintings featured in the exhibition were created between April to June, said the painter, who hails from Naya village in Paschim Mednipur district. Mr. Anwar said that the village, which is home to hundreds of Patachitra painters, is passing through uncertain times and they are not sure whether the annual ‘Patachitra’ fair, scheduled in the next few months, will be held or not.

Patachitra is a centuries-old traditional art form and was given the Geographical Identification (GI) tag a few years ago.

Representatives of Emami Art, who have given Mr. Anwar the opportunity to showcase his work, said that they were trying “inclusive possibilities to engage with the art fraternity to keep the positivity going and bracing the new normal”.

“This month, we are showcasing the works of Anwar Chitrakar. The artworks featured in the online exhibition reveals the artist’s perception of the current pandemic times we are living in. Through these pata paintings, we are also trying to bring tribal and folk art into a mainstream field,” said Richa Agarwal, CEO, Emami Art.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anwar is happy with the response he has received from the online exhibition. “I have received several phone calls, some paintings have also been sold,” the 40-year-old painter said. He added that his next work will also be on the pandemic — on how people have been able to tide over the challenges that the outbreak has brought about.