Pass must for traffic movement during lockdown in Haryana

GURUGRAM

05 May 2021 00:07 IST

Carrying a departmental I-card or government issued pass was mandatory for traffic movement during the lockdown, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday, adding that strict action would be taken against those who are commuting without it.

Meeting with officers

Mr. Vij said this in a meeting with senior police officers in Chandigarh. He elaborated that the Deputy Commissioners were asked to issue online traffic passes. For this, interested people can apply online at saralharyana.gov.in. People should not leave their homes unnecessarily and those who are permitted to commute during the lockdown would have to carry a pass or I-card, he said.

The Home Minister also directed to make a roster of grocery stores, pharmacy shops and othersin the State. All such shops should not be allowed to open every day, but on rotation basis, said Mr.Vij.

