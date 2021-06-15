Pashupati Kumar Paras recognised as LJP's floor leader in Lok Sabha

New Delhi

15 June 2021 00:12 IST

Five of the LJP's six MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and had given him a written request for appointing Mr. Paras as their leader

Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was ob Monday recognised as the party's floor leader in Lok Sabha in place of Mr. Paswan's son Chirag.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification in which Mr. Paras has been listed as the lader of Lok Janshakti Party.

