Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab CM and veteran Akali Dal leader, passes away

April 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Mohali

The five-time former CM was hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

The Hindu Bureau

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday (April 25) at a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali. The 95-year-old patron of Shiromani Akali Dal was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. The former Punjab CM was in intensive care at the hospital with doctors closely monitoring his health condition.

He breathed his last around 8 p.m., hospital officials told PTI.

In a medical bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the private hospital had said, “Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).” In a bulletin on the veteran leader’s condition on Saturday, the hospital had said, “In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal’s health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU.”

He tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022 and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups. In June that year he was hospitalised following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

death / Punjab

