Pakistn violates ceasefire in Kupwara, says Army

Srinagar

16 November 2020 21:42 IST

The violations come just four days after Pakistan’s truce breach in four districts of J&K left five soldiers and four civilians dead.

The Army on Monday said Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

“Pakistan Initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, on Monday evening by firing mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given”, a Srinagar-based Army spokesman said.

Advertising

Advertising

The violations come just four days after Pakistan’s truce breach in four districts of J&K left five soldiers and four civilians dead.