Pakistan prisoner killed ‘in weapon-snatching bid’ near IB in Jammu

The police said the jail inmate was involved in the weapon-dropping case registered on February 24 this year

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR
August 18, 2022 21:38 IST

Image for representation. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani militant prisoner was killed and a policeman injured near the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Arnia during an investigation regarding a weapon-dropping case. Meanwhile, the death sparked a protest by a section of inmates inside the Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.  

According to the police, a Pakistani militant, Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim alias Jehangir from Pakistan, a ‘commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was operating from the jail. 

“He and a police constable were injured during a weapon recovery operation by the police in Arnia Sector at Toph village on the IB,” the police said.

The police said the injured terrorist succumbed.

The police said the jail inmate was involved in the weapon-dropping case registered on February 24 this year. 

“One accused of Jammu made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner or handler by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain and has been instrumental in drone droppings. He was brought before the court on production from jail and subsequently police remand was taken,” the police said.

The accused, according to the police, admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been buried and concealed.

“In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with a concerned magistrate went to the spot one after the other. At Toph village in the Phallian Mandal area, a packet of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered,” the police said.

The police said the accused attacked and snatched a service rifle when the packet was being opened. “He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot,” the police said.

Sources said several jail inmates in Kote Balwal Jail organised a protest and resorted to a hunger strike over the killing. Sources said several jail inmates boycotted ‘mulakat’ (meeting with relatives), food and court hearings

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency also carried out searches at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the drone dropping of weapons.

