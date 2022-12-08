Counting underway for Padampur by-poll in Odisha

December 08, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Bhubaneswar

A high turnout of 81.29% was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday

A high turnout of 81.29% was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Counting of votes for the by-poll to Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district is underway on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, an official said.



Counting began at 8 a.m. at the RMC Yard near the Padampur sub-collector's office.

There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll.

The BJP has fielded former legislator and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit as its candidate while three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu is the Congress candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said tight security arrangements are in place with deployment of around three companies of central paramilitary force in the inner cordon and state armed police in the outer area. PTI AAM NN NN

