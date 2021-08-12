Over 1,200 villages hit by floods in Uttar Pradesh

12 August 2021 13:44 IST

State records above average rainfall in last 24 hours

LUCKNOW: The number of villages in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods doubled over the last 24 hours from 605 to 1,243 across 23 districts, impacting the lives of over 5.46 lakh persons, officials said on Thursday.

Of these, 104 villages remain cut off, while in 361 villages both residents and farming were affected, said the U.P. Disaster and Relief Department.

Mirzapur (404 villages), Prayagraj (169), Jalaun (114), Banda (79), Hamirpur (76), Ballia (68) and Varanasi (58) were among the worst hit.

Advertising

Advertising

The State recorded 13.1 mm average rainfall over the past day, which was 154% of the normal rainfall.

According to the State Irrigation Department, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia, while the Yamuna was above the red mark in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj.

Eleven districts have received more than 25 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours, officials said.