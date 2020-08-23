Opposition targets Yogi Adityanath for remark against MP

LUCKNOW:

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had made oblique remarks in the Assembly, allegedly referring to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as a ‘namoona’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has requested Parliament to take decisive action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his oblique remarks allegedly referring to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as a ‘namoona’.

The word in Hindi roughly translates into ‘specimen’ or ‘sample’ but when used colloquially may have a derogatory connotation.

While speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, Mr. Adityanath without taking names said, “A ‘namoona’ from Delhi comes to Uttar Pradesh and says that there is no strategy in place against COVID-19 in UP.”

He added: “Those who ruined Delhi, those who mistreated citizens of U.P. and Bihar and forcibly chased them out of Delhi, they come here wearing a cloak of shamelessness on their face and talk boisterously.”

Mr. Adityanath’s reference was to Mr. Singh who has of late visited Uttar Pradesh and targeted the State government on various issues, including the alleged favouring of Thakurs and victimisation of Brahmins.

‘Gross contempt of Parliament’

Reacting to Mr. Adityanath’s remarks, Mr. Yadav said the use of an offensive word by the Chief Minister against a Rajya Sabha MP while speaking on the floor of the Assembly amounted to “gross contempt of Parliament”.

“Parliament should take cognisance and immediately take decisive action. Well, those who lower the dignity of Parliament, how can they value the Constitution,” Mr. Yadav asked in a tweet.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and former Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also condemned Mr. Adityanath for his remark. He said the CM used the derogatory word as he did not like anyone speaking about the right to equality of the State’s Backward class, Dalit, minorities and neglected sections of society.

Mr. Singh countered Mr. Adityanath by saying that he was free to dub the common people as “namoona” and abuse them but would have to explain why Brahmins were facing atrocities under his rule.

“You only work for Thakurs, carry on. But where will the remaining 94% [of the population] go,” asked Mr. Singh on Twitter.

Mr. Singh also claimed that Team 11, the high-level group of officials part of Mr. Adityanath’s COVID-19 strategy, had failed, adding that two Cabinet Ministers in U..P had succumbed to the virus.

“Why have you left people to die? If COVID-19 can be checked in Delhi, then why don't you do something,” he further asked.