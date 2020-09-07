Online classes for standards IX to XII of Madhya Pradesh board cancelled

Bhopal

07 September 2020 13:35 IST

Online classes for students of standards IX to XII of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education could not begin on Monday following an order from the board for cancellation of the classes.

Notably, the board’s chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya on Sunday evening said the academic session for classes IX to XII through online mode will begin from Monday with telecast of audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Later in the night, the board’s secretary Anil Suchari issued an order which said, “The telecast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. is being cancelled. Thus, the classes will not be held.”

Advertising

Advertising

Classes IX to XII of the state board comprise nearly 35 lakh students.

As per a recent national sample survey on household social consumption on education in India, just 9.7% rural and 55.4% urban households in Madhya Pradesh have internet connection.