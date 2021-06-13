One held on charge of raping 11-year-old in Manipur

IMPHAL

13 June 2021 09:07 IST

Police found the girl inside the jeep allotted to Rupesh Singh hailing from southwest Delhi.

Imphal police arrested Rupesh Singh, 25, hailing from southwest Delhi on Friday night on the charge of raping an 11-year-old local girl. A local court remanded him on Saturday to seven days police custody. He is an engineer in a Delhi-based company.

A press release issued by an organisation, People's Action for National Democratic Movement (PANDAM), said, “The girl was reported missing on June 10. Apart from massive searches, activists had used the social media to locate her. Eventually the girl was rescued. We demand befitting punishment to the child rapist”.

The victim’s family had filed a missing report on June 10 itself. The police team found her inside the parked jeep allotted to the accused by the company and the girl told police that the accused had kept her inside the jeep. Reports say that a forensic team had confirmed sexual assault on the girl.

Advertising

Advertising