Odisha intensifying probe into pigeon having camera-like object fitted to leg

March 10, 2023 02:37 am | Updated March 09, 2023 09:40 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha police have intensified their probe into the detection of a pigeon having camera- like object fitted to its leg. The pigeon was caught by fishermen off the Odisha coast recently.

“The pigeon was caught by crew members of a fishing boat while they were fishing about 70 km from Paradip coast and 15 km from Konark Coast. The fishing boat had left Paradip harbour on March 4 and the bird was caught on March 6,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Nimai Charan Sethi.

The pigeon was found perching on the boat of Prakash Behera while they were fishing in deep sea. The bird did not attempt to fly away when the fishermen caught it out of curiosity.

“They came across a camera like lens fitted to left leg while there was chip like material affixed to right leg. When they got suspicious about pigeon, they handed over the bird to Marine Police Station, Paradip,” said Mr. Sethi.

“We have sent the camera-like device and chip fitted to legs of the pigeon for forensic test. The police also got the health of the bird checked by a veterinarian. The health condition of pigeon is sound. We will also seek help of cyber expert regarding camera and chip,” said the ASP. There was some pattern found on feather of the pigeon which will be deciphered by experts.

In the era of cutting-age technologies and drone system available for surveillance, it is surprising that pigeon is used for scouting, a retired police official said, adding that the fact would be known if the bird was used for spying or any other purposes after the probe.

Odisha police are known to have a unique ‘Carrier Pigeon Service’ based in Cuttack. The pigeon messenger service was set up way back in 1946, when World War II had just ended. The service had run over 60 years before being discontinued by State government in March 2008. However, trained pigeons were maintained for ceremonial purposes in Cuttack.

Odisha police had once boasted of having 1,500-strong Belgian Homer pigeons, best suited to act as messengers for their homing skills. They were very useful for sending messages during natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

