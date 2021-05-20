Odisha government gears up to face possible cyclonic storm

BHUBANESWAR

20 May 2021 23:40 IST

It may hit the State’s coastal region by May 26, says official

The Odisha government on Thursday started the process of pre-positioning man and machine for rescue and relief operation for a possible cyclone hitting the State.

“We have received information from India Meteorological Department that a low pressure area which is likely to form over north Andaman Sea could take the shape of a cyclone by May 25. But, details of the possible cyclone have not emerged,” said P. K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, on Thursday.

“Although it is expected that the cyclone could hit the coast by May 26, no clear picture about the eye of the storm has come through” Mr. Jena pointed out.

He said the government had started preparations from Wednesday to face the cyclone.

“We held a discussion with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, National Disaster Response Force and Director General of Police (Fire). We have assessed their manpower and equipment availability. We have chalked out a preliminary deployment plan,” said Mr. Jena.

Cyclone shelters

Similarly, all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, fire officers and emergency officers of 10 coastal districts were instructed to be prepared for the cyclone, keeping COVID-19 protocol in mind. They were asked to keep the cyclone shelters and other equipment ready, the Special Relief Commissioner said.

“Moreover, we held a discussion with all departmental heads on Thursday informing them about deployment of manpower and machine during the cyclone. All departments have already started the groundwork,” he informed.

Assessment started

Energy department has already started assessing manpower requirement and mobilisation of machines to the possible affected areas.

Awareness campaign has been launched in fishing villagse and fish landing centres to bring back fishermen who are already deep in the sea.

“We are trying to bring them back to the mainland by May 22,” said Mr. Jena.