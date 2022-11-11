Odisha celebrates Millet Day to promote crop’s cultivation, consumption

The Odisha government will be spending ₹2,800 crores in five years towards Millets Mission, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha on Thursday, November 10, 2022 celebrated Mandia Divas (Millet Day) in order to promote millet cultivation and its consumption across the State.

“Mandia is a powerhouse of nutrition. Millet provides nutrition to everyone from children to elderly ones. Small and poor tribal farmers are involved in cultivation of millets. In order to improve their condition and ensure nutrition for the people, we have launched Millet Mission. We are going to spend ₹2,800 crores in five years,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Mr. Patnaik announced that millet mission would be implemented all 30 districts. About 2 lakh farmers, 82 farmer producer organisations and 1200 Mission Shakti groups have joined this mission. More farmers and Mission Shakti Groups will participate in the mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Millets are small seeded cereals which are climate resilient and are a powerhouse of nutrition. Odisha Millet Mission (OMM) aims to improve livelihoods of vulnerable rain-fed farmers by reviving millets in farms and plates,” said State Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee in a letter addressed to all collectors.

Stating that OMM had been recognised nationally and globally as one of the best models for promotion of millets, Mr Padhee pointed out that, “the Union government has asked States to adopt the Odisha model for promotion of millets.”

Besides, with recommendation of UN-FAO, the UN General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

According to State Agriculture department, various types of millets such as finger millets, foxtail millet, kodo millet, pearl millet, little millet, and Sorghum have been grown in different parts of Odisha. Among them, Finger Millet, Little Millet and Foxtail Millet occupy major area under cultivation.

“Millets are gluten-free, are high in protein and antioxidants, and have a low glycemic index, which can help preventing or managing diabetes. Pearl millet, in particular, is very high in iron, one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies worldwide and has twice the protein of milk,” said the department.

“Finger millet has three times more calcium than milk. Kodo millet is three times the dietary fiber of wheat and maize, and ten times that of rice. Sorghum, also used as sweetener syrup, is rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, and is also gluten-free. This cereal grain can help reduce the risk of certain cancers, anemia, B-complex vitamin deficiency, as well as aid in diabetes control and prevention,” it informed.