Odisha airlifts migrants from Andamans

BHUBANESWAR

09 June 2020 01:02 IST

Stepping up its effort to bring home its natives stranded in places having no rail connectivity, the Odisha government airlifted 180 migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday.

The migrant workers flew from the Port Blair airport by a special flight of Air Asia and landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city.

More than 600 people have so far been flown down from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura, the State government said.

